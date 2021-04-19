WATCH: Ola and James Jordan's baby girl shows off her adorable new skill The Strictly stars shared the sweet clip on Instagram

Oh, we just love this video! The 14-month-old daughter of former Strictly Come Dancing professionals James and Ola Jordan just learned a new skill and it's the cutest thing ever.

Both mum and dad shared clips of little Ella's sporty moment with their Instagram fans, in which the sweet toddler is seen trying her hand after her dad's much-loved hobby – golf!

Yep, the toddler now has her very own set of toy clubs!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Baby Ella learns how to play golf!

In one of the clips, James looks on adoringly, saying: "So, who's got her first set of golf clubs? Woohoo! Is that good fun Ella? Is daddy going to be your caddy?"

Ella was clearly loving wandering around with a plastic club and little ball, as her daddy giggled: "That's it, throw it! That's what daddy does sometimes when no-one's looking!"

Sweet Ella loves her new golf clubs

We then hear Ella babbling as she picks up her ball. "Yeah! Go on, go and smash it," encouraged dad.

James, who is known for his passion for golf and plays in an annual charity celebrity golf tournament at Wales' Celtic Manor alongside Mike Tindall, even showed his daughter how to hold the club properly as they hit balls together in the kitchen.

Dad James teaches Ella how to play

The doting father also posted a brilliant clip of Ella and mum Ola hanging out in the playpen together and Ella was so chatty! The tot appeared to be telling mummy all about something daddy had done – we just adore all her expressions.

James and Ola both starred on Strictly for several years, with Ola winning alongside BBC presenter Chris Hollins back in 2009. They went on to try for a family but struggled to conceive and went through three years of IVF before having Ella.

We're thrilled for the pair and love watching all their sweet family videos – keep them coming guys!

