Gorka Marquez's video of daughter Mia dancing is the best thing you'll see all day The Strictly star melted hearts with his latest video

It's official, Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia might just be the cutest celebrity kid ever. The Strictly dancer melted hearts on Friday when he shared an adorable video of little Mia copying his dance moves – and we can't cope with how sweet it is.

Mia, who was clad in stripy pyjamas, joined her dad Gorka in the home gym he shares with fellow fitness fan Gemma. The Spanish star was seen twerking along to the beat as Mia did her best to copy him.

Dancing skills clearly run in the family since the little girl had the cheekiest smile on her face throughout – and couldn't resist a little freestyle at the end.

WATCH: Gorka Marquez's video of daughter Mia dancing will make your day

Gorka uploaded the cute video alongside the caption: "Friday vibes". The ballroom pro's fans were loving the heart-melting clip, with one fan sharing: "This is the cutest thing I've seen all week". Another commented: "She's sooooo cute!" while a third joked: "She's got her Papa's moves".

Gorka and Gemma welcomed Mia in July 2019. The pair met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, and started dating the following year, before getting engaged in early 2021 during a dog walk.

The Strictly star is a doting dad to Mia, 21 months

Meanwhile, Gemma recently told her Instagram followers that she is in no rush to expand her family, but would love to give her daughter a sibling one day.

Taking part in a Q&A, Gemma was asked whether she was put off having another child following Mia's "traumatic birth", during which the star suffered a hemorrhage.

Gorka shares Mia with fiancée Gemma Atkinson

She said: "Lots asking if my experience has put me off having more children. Absolutely not. If we're lucky enough I'd love a sibling for Mia, but when she's older now! When she can wipe her own bum maybe."

The former Hollyoaks star and Gorka moved into their "dream home" together last September, and often share snapshots of their family life with little Mia on their Instagram accounts.

