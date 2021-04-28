Ayda Field shares 'proud' moment with daughter Teddy – and it's adorable Ayda and Robbie Williams are doting parents

Ayda Field has delighted her fans with a new video of her daughter Teddy – and the doting mum is so supportive!

In the adorable clip, which the former Loose Women panellist posted to Instagram, Teddy sits with her back to the camera, playing a white piano.

Her mum sits next to her, clicking her fingers and singing along in time with the music, Count on Me by Bruno Mars.

Sweetly, Teddy also joins in the singalong as she plays.

The mum-of-four captioned the lovely clip: "Teddy, you can count on me too," adding a long row of hearts followed by hashtags which read: "#countonme #mommysgirl #soproud #gratefulheart AWxx."

Ayda Field delights fans with adorable mother-daughter moment with daughter Teddy

The former X Factor judge also added the video to her Instagram Stories, where she added a hashtag which read: "#proudmom".

Aww! Ayda's followers flocked to the comments section to share how sweet they found the video – and how impressed they were with Teddy's musical ability.

Teddy is a talented musician

"Cutest," one wrote, adding a string of heart-eyes emojis.

Another commented: "Wow she’s getting good on the piano! Well done Teddy!"

"What a little star she is," one fan added, while a fourth confirmed: "She's so talented".

Ayda and Robbie tied the knot back in 2010 and went on to welcome four children. Teddy, eight, is their oldest, and they also share younger daughter Coco, two, and sons Charlie, six, and Beau, one.

Ayda and Robbie are devoted parents to their four children

Last week, the doting mum shared an adorable photo of her two youngest children, which showed off Beau's gorgeous head of curly hair.

The snap depicted her youngest children playing with a ball in their garden, with their faces turned away from the camera so it was easy to spot the gorgeous blonde curly locks at the nape of little Beau's neck.

The one-year-old appears to be fast on his feet as he sweetly followed behind Coco, who looked so grown up with her long, blonde hair.

