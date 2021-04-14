Robbie Williams delights fans with sweet video starring baby son Beau

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shared the cutest glimpse of their family life this week.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter and actress posted a video of her husband and the couple's youngest child, one-year-old son Beau.

In the sweet clip, Robbie could be seen sitting at the dining table, showing what appeared to be a slice of toast to the tot and then moving it away.

As he did so, he said: "You keep the bread, I keep the butter, you keep the bread, I keep the butter."

Little Beau's face was hidden but he could be seen waving his hands and laughing at his dad's actions, and Ayda captioned the video: "@robbiewilliams 'Beau...you keep the bread, I keep the butter.' #breakfast #dadlife #athomewiththewilliamses AWxx."

The star's fans were clearly tickled by the video, with one writing: "Bless Boys... I’m not sure who’s most amused of them... It almost sounds like a rap song in the making."

Another agreed, adding: "That could be a No1 hit."

Robbie and Ayda are doting parents

Many of Ayda's followers were also quick to compliment Robbie's bond with his son, with their comments including: "Aww so cute," "This is adorable [heart emojis]," and: "Love seeing those dad moments, they are so precious… love to you and your family from Belgium, stay safe and healthy xxx."

Another summed up the mood of the response to the video by joking: "This is so cute, can y'all adopt me?"

Although the couple choose not to share their children's faces on social media, they do often share behind-the-scenes glimpses of family life.

The couple have been married for over a decade

Robbie and Ayda, who married in 2010, are doting parents to two daughters: Teddy, eight, and two-year-old Coco, as well as sons Charlie, six, and little Beau.

Ayda recently melted fans' hearts with an especially sweet video, where little Coco told her dad she loved him in honour of his 47th birthday.

