Jill Duggar spends time with sister Jessa amid family estrangement Jill and Jessa enjoyed a fun day together at a vintage market

Jill Duggar has reunited with her sister Jessa for a fun family day trip to a vintage market.

The sisters are rarely seen together due to Jill's estrangement from her father and the family home.

But on Friday the two took their children to the Vintage Days Market in Bentonville, Arkansas, and Jill documented the fun day on social media for fans.

WATCH: Jill Duggar admits visiting her parents' home is "not good for mental health"

The mom-of-two shared a video of the "cute stuff" they found, including rustic signs and home furniture.

"Jessa and I had fun," Jill captioned the videos, "make sure you check it out."

Their children also appeared to have a good time, as Jill shared a video of the older boys snacking on candy.

Jill shared video footage of their fun day out

Jill is married to Derick Dillard and is mom to six-year-old Israel and three-year-old Samuel, who joined his mom for the day in his stroller.

Jessa married Ben Seewald in 2014 and is mom to five-year-old Spurgeon, four-year-old Henry and one-year-old daughter Ivy.

Jessa is also expecting her fourth child.

Jessa and Jill haven't spent time together in a while

In recent years Jill and Derick have been estranged from her family ever since Derick accused patriarch Jim Bob of withholding money from his children.

Derick also claimed he and Jill are not welcome at the family’s compound unless Jim Bob is there, and alleged that Jill had been cut off from her younger siblings, many of whom she had raised.

They took their children with them

Jill and Derick have also stopped following many of the family's various strict beliefs, allowing their sons to attend public school, wearing more revealing clothing, drinking alcohol, and speaking out about birth control.

In contrast to the way Jill was brought up by her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, Jill has also revealed that TV is allowed in her home.

"We try to limit any in some days to, like, zero screen time, especially if the weather is really nice," Jill told Us Weekly.

The sisters used to be close

"But there are times where it might be more than two hours a day, but I can justify it in my head if I’m like, ‘Well, the last two days they didn’t have any screen time.’

"It’s not good, but I’m not going to get too hung up on just the nitty gritty and lose my mind because they had four hours of screen time today."

