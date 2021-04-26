Why Prince Louis started nursery later than his royal siblings The young Prince is attending a London nursery

Prince Louis has just turned three years old and is now attending Willcocks Nursery School in London, just like his big sister Princess Charlotte did.

It's an exciting time for the son of Prince William and Duchess Kate, who appeared in an official photo released for his birthday on 23 April. The royal looked adorable sitting on his balance bike dressed in a shirt, jumper and shorts as he made his way to nursery.

All three of the Cambridge children are now in childcare or school settings – but did you know that Louis started nursery later than his siblings?

Whereas Prince George and Princess Charlotte went to nursery around the age of two and a half, Louis started at age three. It isn't an unusual age for a child to begin nursery aged three, but we wondered why the Cambridges waited a little longer with their youngest?

Prince Louis on his third birthday

Prince Louis' start to his education was likely delayed by the third COVID-19 lockdown in the UK.

The family lived at their Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk for much of the lockdowns, rather than their London home of Kensington Palace which is near to Willcocks nursery. So, instead of starting in January at the age of two-and-a-half like his older siblings, he began nursery at the start of Willcocks' summer term.

The Cambridge family

Prince George started nursery when he was two years and five months old, attending the Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte started Willcocks Nursery School at the age of two years, eight months, following the family's move to Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London.

Willcocks is a short drive from the Cambridges' family home in Kensington. It operates from a hall of Holy Trinity Church, next door to the Royal Albert Hall and Kensington Gardens, and down the road from the Natural History Museum, Science Museum and Victoria and Albert museum, so Louis can expect various educational outings and visits to the park.

It's likely that Louis will join George and Charlotte at Thomas's Battersea School in September 2022 at the age of four.

