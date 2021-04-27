Ola and James Jordan enjoy cutest family day out with baby Ella The family-of-three enjoyed a day on the swings and slide

Enjoying the incredible weather at the moment, former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan enjoyed a fun day out with their baby daughter Ella.

The doting parents took the youngster to a play park, where the tot played on the swings and a slide, and Ola uploaded some of the adorable moments onto her Instagram Stories.

As their tot swung in the swings, Ola lovingly told her young girl to "hold on" while James joked about going "hands free."

WATCH: Ola and James Jordan treat daughter to fun day out

James then started giving his little girl a push on the swing, but this was quickly stopped when the tot made a vocal complaint!

The final clip saw the loving father catching his young girl at the bottom of a slide before getting her back to the top where she slid down again.

Although Ola couldn't be seen in the videos, James was looking comfy in a red jumper, some tan trousers and a pair of black trainers.

Earlier this month, the dancer had his hair shaved on live television in order to raise money for the Brain Tumour charity after his dad sadly passed away in March.

James gave Ella a little push on the swings

Speaking about his reasons, James explained that he wanted to try and "do something positive from the whole thing in his memory".

He continued: "It became a bit of a superstition that I kept my hair long all the time that he was alive and doing well.

"Obviously, with lockdown, I wasn't able to get my hair cut and for some reason, and I'm not usually superstitious, I didn't want to cut my hair because I thought something bad was going to happen."

Although Ella was born 14 months ago, Ola recently revealed that because of the coronavirus pandemic, the tot hasn't met her maternal grandparents in person yet.

In a blog for CoffeeFriend, the dancer explained that her parents were meant to visit last year, but they've been stuck in Poland since and only one of them has had the vaccine.

The tot also played on the slide

She wrote that it was "tough" that her parents hadn't been able to visit, but thankfully Ella has had some family connections as Ola's sister has lived in the country for the past seven years.

Ola also shared her hopes that her tot could begin making some new friends not that coronavirus restrictions are beginning to ease.

"Babies are social beings and she has not met anyone her age yet, so I cannot wait for her to meet other children," she said. "I need to get her out there as soon as possible and she can play with a little mate.

"She seems to be wanting to meet people though - when we go for walks around our local area, she runs up to people to say hello, so I think she is a little extrovert and certainly quite a character. She seems to be quite outgoing, but you never know for sure until she is in a group, you have to test it to find out."

