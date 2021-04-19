Alex Jones shares rare photo of children during heartwarming family reunion The One Show star saw her parents for the first time in seven months

Like so many of us, The One Show presenter Alex Jones has spent months away from family and loved ones due to lockdown restrictions. The Welsh star, who confirmed last month she is expecting her third child with her husband Charlie Thomson, shared a heartwarming post of her parents reunited with her sons, Teddy and Kit.

READ: Alex Jones reveals previously unseen corner of family home in new photo

Taking to Instagram to share the sweet reunion, Alex wrote: "Today, we were reunited after 7 long months with Mam and Dad and it couldn't have felt better".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones reunites with Matt Baker on The One Show

In the photo, the star's parents could be seen holding hands with Teddy, whilst Kit scooted ahead.

"I didn't think that Teddy would ever let their hands go," she wrote. "A very lovely day and for the first time in ages it felt that things were really getting back to some sort of normality."

It was the perfect weather for an outdoor family reunion

The 41-year-old made the most of the glorious weekend weather, enjoying a family stroll in the park to mark the sweet occasion.

Friends of the presenter rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the joyful post, including This Morning's Ruth Langsford who said: "A beautiful sight", whilst co-host Ronan Keating commented: "Ahhhhh so lovely".

MORE: Alex Jones' Scandi-inspired home is haven for her third child

READ: Matt Baker had the sweetest response to Alex Jones' surprise baby news

Alex's post tugged on the heartstrings of fans who had also found months of social distancing particularly difficult. Taking to the comments to outpour their thoughts, one fan said: "So beautiful Alex, I am seeing my daughter for the first time on Christmas Day", whilst another sweetly shared: "Same here Alex. 6 long months, after lots of FaceTime we finally reunited my little girl with mum and dad and it was simply magical."

The star enjoyed a chilly but fun day at Hampton Court Palace

The Welsh star was visibly nervous as she told co-host Ronan Keating about her surprise pregnancy last month, saying: "I feel really nervous all of a sudden... it just seems like a good time to share some news with everybody - and the crew in the studio for the first time!

"Lockdown has been anything but predictable, and we've had some really unexpected news. Baby number three is on the way!"

The One Show star confirmed she's expecting her third child

With coronavirus restrictions due to end completely in the summer, Alex, like all of us, will hopefully get to enjoy plenty of quality time with her parents and family ahead of baby three's arrival.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.