Mrs Hinch's fans convinced her house is haunted following nursery tour The pregnant star noticed some strange activity inside her home

Is Mrs Hinch's house haunted? That was the question many fans were left wondering when she shared a video tour of her baby's nursery inside her Essex home.

As she prepares to welcome her second child with husband Jamie, the pregnant cleaning influencer, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, gave fans a look inside what will be the tot's bedroom.

It follows a muted colour scheme with splashes of blue pastel colours, which is how it was when her son Ronnie used it, but it will soon be redecorated ready for her newborn baby boy or girl.

Grey carpets cover the floor while a white cot sits in one corner of the room, next to polka dot wallpaper and mini blue hot air balloons. Mrs Hinch panned the camera around the room to show off more white furniture, including a wardrobe and matching chest of drawers from Babeek – but the latter left both Sophie and her followers terrified.

As she pointed towards the storage unit, the bottom drawer slid open of its own accord. "The dresser drawer freaked me right out. Sorry I ran out," Mrs Hinch wrote.

Mrs Hinch was left scared after the nursery drawer slid open

She continued to share her followers' reactions after Jamie failed to comfort her. "I just went downstairs to explain to Jamie about the drawer and show him on my phone but Arsenal are losing so he is not interested. So pleased I have you lot!" she said.

One fan replied: "Omg I'd be selling the house! GONE! Forget that, my mum can give me her spare room." Another remarked: "My god!!! That was so spooky!!! Does anything else happen like that?" while a third added: "Oh my! I actually was scared watching that. I think I would have run out too!"

The cleaning guru previously documented where she bought Ronnie's nursery furniture

Mrs Hinch recently asked for advice before redecorating the space and confessed that the nursery décor will not be all-grey, like the rest of her immaculate home.

"I'm not going grey for this nursery (shock!)," revealed Mrs Hinch, keen to acknowledge the unusual decision, as the rest of her fabulously tidy home features a generous amount of grey décor. However, she did confess that "there will be grey parts of course!"

During the clips, she revealed a selection of images she had printed off from her personal Pinterest board as she deliberated between a piece of wallpaper with oatmeal spots and another with a super-sweet bunny design, featuring bright orange carrots. We can't wait to see the finished result!

