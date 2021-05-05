10 most popular dog breeds revealed - and the winner might surprise you! Do you own Britain's trendiest pup?

The UK is a nation of devoted dog lovers – and who can blame us? Our four-legged friends are there for emotional support, great company and to give us unconditional love. That being said, we won't mention the chewed furniture, stolen food and dug up gardens that also come with adopting a canine companion.

The demand for pets skyrocketed during the first coronavirus lockdown as months of isolation left many craving companionship. As a result, last year saw a surge in pet adoption with more and more dog lovers finally making the step to extend their family with a four-legged friend. But which pooch proved to be the most popular?

Thanks to the experts at Protectivity and research from The Kennel Club, we now know the most popular dog breed in the UK. Making the decision to adopt a dog is a long-term commitment and should never be taken lightly, but if you are one to follow trends, which breed should you choose if you want the trendiest pup in town?

Do you own Britain's most popular dog breed?

Despite more people staying indoors with limited space, loveable Labradors take the lead as the UK’s most popular dog, whilst the flat-friendly French Bulldog is close behind as the second favourite dog breed.

Surprisingly, the Australian Silky Terrier was the least popular breed in 2020, with just 4 registrations of the breed in 2020 - a huge 73.33% decrease than the previous year.

Unsurprisingly, Miniature Daschunds also featured in the top 5, with more people than even before falling for those adorable little legs. All time family-favourites like the Golden Retriever and the Cocker Spaniel also took the top spots.

More than 3 million people in the UK became pet owners in the last year

Top 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds in the UK



1. Retriever (Labrador) - 39,905

2. French Bulldog - 39,266

3. Spaniel (Cocker) - 25,565

4. Bulldog - 11,594

5. Dachshund (Miniature Smooth Haired) - 10,369

6. Spaniel (English Springer) - 9,123

7. Retriever (Golden) - 8,653

8. German Shepherd Dog - 7,067

9. Pug - 6,033

10. Staffordshire Bull Terrier - 5,010

