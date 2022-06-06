18 best first Father’s Day gifts for new dads in 2022: From personalised to cute handmade presents

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Dad's special day is almost upon us – and it’ll be even more special if he's celebrating his first Father’s Day on Sunday 19 June! It’s no doubt a date he looked forward and dreamed about – so all the more reason to go the extra mile, wouldn’t you say?

First time Father's Day gifts

There are so many great present ideas out there - and some of the nicest are ones you can personalise with baby and dad's names and special messages. We’ve gathered together the best Father’s Day gifts for new dads who’ve just or recently joined the daddy club.

Team Surname matching t-shirts, £34, NotOnTheHighSt

These are just so adorable we can hardly breathe! A great first Father’s Day gift that will make him grin from ear to ear.

Personalised first Father's Day card, from 99p, Moonpig

It's really easy to create a personalised first Father's Day card with Moonpig, using your best dad and baby photos. and he's sure to love it.

I Love You This Much personalised Father’s Day book, £24.99, Wonderbly

The story follows an everyday adventure from breakfast to bedtime as each child tells daddy how much they love him – and of course you can personalise it with names of daddy and kids and their characters. Sure to be a bedtime favourite for many years to come.

Personalised father’s day frame, £12.99, Etsy

This lovely frame, which is an Etsy best-seller can be personalised with dad and baby’s name and your own personal message. We bet he’d love to open this on his First Father’s Day!

No.1 Dad personalised beer set of six, £20, Moonpig

Does dad like an ale? He'd be delighted with these. Each bottle comes with a special edition label (Daddy Cool, No. 1 Dad and Best Dad) which can be personalised with your own thoughtful message. Cheers to you Dad!

Outnumbered by girls t-shirt, £20, NotOnTheHighStreet

If the new arrival was a pink bundle then this 'outnumbered by girls' first Father's Day gift is one he's sure to wear with pride. How sweet!

Personalised photo mobile cover for iPhone (from 4 to 13 pro), £9.99, Amazon

You can put your favourite photo of dad and baby onto this phone cover so he can keep it with him always. Cute!

Dog tag necklace, £89, Merci Maman

Merci Maman, the fab jewellery brand which celebrates parenthood and all things surrounding it, have a men's collection perfect for Father's Day. These gorgeous dog tags, which can be engraved with baby's name and birth details, are our top pick.

Amazon Handmade Personalised dad and me dippy egg and toast board, £24.99, Amazon

This is such a thoughtful Father’s Day gift for any dads who love to share breakfast with their little ones!

Personalised wooden keyring, £12.99, Prezzybox

This is such a cute idea! A personalised keyring that can be made with the photo and message of your choice.

Personalised 'Daddy and me' babygrow, £19.99, Prezzybox

You have to make sure you get the perfect Instagram shot on dad’s special day – and this babygrow is the icing on the cake! It can be personalised with your own special message with dad and baby’s names and it’ll be one to cherish forever when the day is over.

Personalised men's bracelet, £59, NotOnTheHighStreet

The silver charm on this bracelet can be engraved with up to 10 characters across the top bar and 10 characters across the bottom bar, the perfect space for children's names, birthdates or a special message for Daddy. There's also the option to engrave the reverse of the bracelet with a special message for his eyes only. Choose between one of 18 durable braid colours to make the bracelet truly unique to him.

Amazon Handmade Just for the record you’re the best dad personalised vinyl, £16.99, Amazon

Just in case there was any doubt, this is a first Father’s Day gift that speaks volumes (get it?) Can be mounted on a wall or displayed on the provided stand.

Kids drawing key chain, 21.76, Etsy

There's nothing cuter than those first drawings the kids bring home. Well instead of just pinning them to the fridge, you can get them immortalised forever as a brass keyring that dad can keep as a memento forever.

Nixplay smart digital photo frame, £169.99, Amazon

Trust us, a digital photo frame is one of those things you never knew you needed till you actually get one – and it makes a lovely first Father’s Day gift because you can pre-load it with all your favourite photos of dad and baby. You can also invite family members to share their top snaps via the app instantly.

Personalised ‘the day you became my daddy’ keyring, £15, NotOnTheHighSt

Why not mark his first Father’s Day with this personalised leather calendar key ring – stamped with day he joined the daddy club.

Personalised first Father's Day mug, from £12.23, Etsy

He can remember his first Father's Day every time he has a brew if you gift him this mug, personalised with his and baby's names, and a cute ilustration.

Large Landscape Photobook, from £19.99, CEWE

Perhaps you have too many wonderful photos to choose from and can't settle on just one to frame? Then a photobook is just the ticket. Evoke precious memories from Dad's first year as a parent with this personal book that comes in a variety of sizes.

