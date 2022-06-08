Best foodie gifts for Dad this Father’s Day - from Amazon to Etsy & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking for the perfect gift for your foodie Dad? Father’s Day is just around the corner, falling this year on Sunday 19 June. If you're looking for a way to treat the dad that loves his food, we’ve found the best gifts to shop now - from personalised chopping boards to luxurious hampers, they're going to put a smile on his face this Father’s Day.

Best Father’s Day foodie gifts

Personalised Dad BBQ tool set, £45, NotOnTheHighStreet

If your Dad prides himself in being the King of the barbeque, he’s going to love this cooking kit with customisable wooden spatulas and a printed storage bag. It’s practical and personalised, so he can treasure it for years to come.

Il Rustico Italian cheese & charcuterie hamper, £41, Amazon

For the Dad that loves a cheese and wine night, this Charcuterie hamper is the perfect treat for a luxurious night in. Made in Italy, the hamper is filled with Artisan products including cured meats, cheese and other appetisers. If you’re not celebrating Father’s Day with your Dad, send the hamper straight to his door for a treat he’ll love.

'Dad, You're Grate' swivel cheese board & knife set, £26, Moonpig

Another one for cheese lovers, this swivel cheese board and knife set can be personalised with a message or name for a special touch.

Guinness hamper, £34.99, Amazon

If your Dad is a Guinness fan, he’s going to love this gift set packed with Guinness goodies including nuts, chocolate, crisps, and popcorn, with a bottle and can of Guinness. The set comes stylishly packed in a wooden box, so there's no need to wrap it.

Personalised Dad BBQ apron, £22.50, NotOnTheHighStreet

NotOnTheHighStreet is the one-stop-shop for unique gifts - and this personalised apron is great for Dad’s that love to cook. There’s tons of designs and colours to choose from - and you can customise with your own text.

The Father's Day Favourites hamper, £150, Fortnum & Mason

When it comes to hampers, Fortnum & Mason has it down. This Father’s Day favourites hamper is filled with treats including cheese, chutneys and ales - so you can celebrate the occasion with a family feast.

'King of the Grill' wooden chopping board, from £20.95, Etsy

This wooden cutting board features a ‘King of the Grill’ print and can be personalised with a special message. Choose from oak, walnut bamboo and add a stylish addition to your Dad’s kitchen.

Downloadable wine course, £80, BBC Maestro

For a unique present for wine lovers, why not gift your dad a wine course by best-selling author, journalist and wine critic, Jancis Robinson. The course goes through tips on wine tasting, choosing the perfect bottle and the history of wine. There’s 25 downloadable lessons included, and it's suitable for everyone from beginners to wine connoisseurs.

Coffee Lover gift set, £30, Moonpig

If your Dad’s a coffee enthusiast, this hamper comes with a selection of coffee snacks including nuts, shortbread and Italian Espresso coffee for him to enjoy.

B&P rainbow sauces, £26.82, Etsy

Help your Dad to level up his cooking with this B&P sauce set, which comes with six sauces that vary in spice levels, including a hot ‘Holy Ghost’ sauce, a mild ‘Friendly Ghost’ sauce, a cherry bomb sauce and more.

