7 creative advent calendars for craft and DIY fans – sewing, felt kits, beading and more

Looking for an alternative advent calendar for 2020? If chocolate’s not your thing and you already have all the beauty products you need, a very different – and extremely creative – option is a crafting advent calendar.

You can countdown to Christmas with a new mini DIY craft project a day, whether it’s sewing, making your own Xmas decorations or bead pictures. Hours of fun to be had for both kids and adults alike, and you’re left with a nice memento that you’ve created yourself. So satisfying!

Make your own Christmas decorations

This bumper box of craft has 24 individually packed felt kits each one containing the bits to make a cute Christmas decoration. Most totally festive, but a few are cute and kitsch including food, drinks, and adorable animals.

The Make Arcade craftvent calendar, £55, John Lewis

The ultimate sewing kit

This crafty advent calendar isn’t a project a day, but it contains 24 surprises that once opened will comprise the ultimate sewing kit. There’s everything you could possibly need, including pins, needles, thread, scissors, tailors chalk, thimble and much more

Hemline Sewing Accessories Craft Advent Calendar £34.99, John Lewis

Try your hand at aquabeading

Aquabeads are craft beads that magically join together when sprayed with water. You get the full kit to make 24 decorations to with this advent calandar – 15 of them Christmassy – and it’s suitable for crafty adults and kids aged four and above too.

Aquabeads advent calendar, £24.32, Amazon

Christmas crafts for adults and kids

Don’t be put off by the fact the instructions are in German – the illustrations are all you need to complete the crafts. There are 24 festive DIY projects with beads, paper, felt fabric and wool to complete for adults and kids over eight.

Advents Kalendar, £40.19, Amazon

Hama beads

Hama beads use a similar technique to aquabeads, but instead of water, you need to iron over the top of these ones to make them stick together. This is one of the lower priced crafting advent calendars, and for your money you get 24 seasonal designs you can hang on your Christmas tree when they’re done.

Hama advent calendar, £15.15, Amazon

Christmas crafts to do with the kids

This crafty advent calendar contains 24 surprise activities to do with the kids, including puzzles, stencils and build kits so you can create your own Christmas magic at home

Ravensburger Advent Calendar, £17.27, Amazon

A crafter’s dream kit

It’s not strictly a project a day, but this BIC stationary advent calendar is a must for dedicated crafters. There are 24 surprises, incluing pencils, pens, stickers, erasers and more – it lends itself perfectly to making your own Christmas cards!

BIC Advent Calendar, £19.99, Amazon

