Millie Mackintosh reveals daughter Sienna has reached adorable milestone

Millie Mackintosh and husband Hugo Taylor had their beautiful daughter Sienna back in May 2020. Now having recently celebrated her first birthday, Sienna is quickly reaching numerous new milestones that are oh-so-adorable.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Millie revealed the latest milestone she’s gushing about: “We try to read to Sienna every day as part of her routine and she loves [Disney’s Tales of Courage and Kindness Story Collection]. She loves all the pictures and tries to eat them! We’re seeing more of her personality come out now that she’s turned one. She’s being very funny, more vocal and getting better at communicating when she wants things. I can’t wait to see the little girl she turns into!”

The former Made in Chelsea star has been reading to Sienna to instil positive qualities in her personality, as she believes that “reading stories to children is one of the first ways you can start to teach them about values. They learn by using their imagination and being interested in characters and their stories."

“I’m so excited to read Disney’s Tales of Courage and Kindness to Sienna when she’s older, because these stories have never been told before, and the amazing illustrations of the Princesses help bring the stories alive.”

Millie reads daughter Sienna the Disney Tales of Courage and Kindness Story Collection

Comparing Sienna to a Disney Princess, Millie told us that she most resembles Ariel from The Little Mermaid. “Sienna can be quite stubborn and strong-willed. She’s also very curious - she wants to explore everything. Curiosity is a trait that Ariel has too,” the proud mum said. How cute!

Speaking about the values she and Hugo are trying to teach their daughter, Millie admitted that “kindness is the most important value I want to teach Sienna as she grows up.” She revealed: “When I was growing up, my mum would always tell me to treat others how I’d like to be treated myself, which is a great rule to live by."

“When Sienna starts school and starts making friends, she will have to be brave because we all ultimately come up against people you don’t get on with, who maybe might not like you, and how you deal with that is a life lesson. I want her to be prepared for that. Hugo and I will do our best as parents to make sure she is prepared," said Millie.

Disney’s Tales of Courage and Kindness story collection is available to download for free at DisneyPrincessStories.co.uk

