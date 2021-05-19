15 most popular cat breeds – and the winner may surprise you Which cat has got the cream?

Dogs might claim the title of man's best friend, but according to science, our feline friends are actually more loyal. That's right – cats are just as emotionally attached to their owners as dogs, making great companions and providing four-legged emotional support.

For feline fans, there is nothing quite like an amusing cute kitty video to help raise a smile. Be it a beautiful British Shorthair or a Massive Main Coon, cat videos provide us with endless amusement and heart-melting moments.

TikTok has offered cat lovers hours of scrolling entertainment, with the hashtag #CatsofTikTok, earning 49.6 billion views. To find out which cats are the cream of the crop, the pet insurance experts at money.co.uk have clawed their way through TikTok hashtags in order to discover which cat breeds prove to be the most popular.

Expert research reveals that beloved Bengal cats are the most popular breed. Possessing a beautiful exotic coat, these leopard-like house cats would give Joe Exotic a run for his money.

Hairless Sphynx Cats are a favourite amongst pet owners

Coming in close second are hairless Sphynx cats. What they lack in fur, they make up for in their affectionate nature! British Shorthairs also make the top three, proving to be popular in comedic cat videos.

With more families than ever before looking to extend their family by four feet since lockdown began last year, it's never been more important to get clued up on the right breed for you.

So paws *pun intended* for a moment to discover the nations most popular cat breeds…

British Shorthair cats make for purrrfect pets

Top 15 most popular cat breeds in the UK

Bengal Cat: 1.5 bn views Sphynx Cat - 1.0 bn views British Shorthair Cat - 888.4M views Maine Coon Cat - 771.1M views Scottish Fold Cat - 666.6M views Persian Cat - 362.1M views Savannah Cat - 213.4M views Munchkin Cat - 141.1M views Ragdoll Cat - 137.0M views Siamese Cat - 82.4M views Siberian Cat - 70.6M views Russian Blue - 57.3M views Oriental Cat - 45.5M views Exotic Shorthair Cat - 25.1M Birman Cat - 17.4M views

