This celebrity-approved dog food subscription service has 75% off for new pooches

Forget beauty subscriptions or monthly wine deliveries, one thing that's taken off during lockdown is dog food subscription. Not heard of them? They save you a supermarket trip by delivering dog food straight to your door, every month - boujee or what? Even Lorraine Kelly's a fan, who uses the dog food subscription service tails.com for her pet dog Angus!

What is the best dog food subscription?

Dog food subscription services are designed to deliver a variety of meals to your doorstep, saving you time on all those trips to pet shops and supermarkets, and there are lots to choose from, depending on your dog's needs. One of the most popular is tails.com for suiting all dog's needs, from helping your pooch lose a few pounds to supporting their ageing joints and even a puppy menu too.

How does tails.com work?

Offering a bespoke and individually tailored service, once you've entered details about your dog's breed, life stage and personal needs, tails.com will choose from millions of recipes that have been developed by vets and nutritionists.

As well as biscuit, you'll receive wet food and a selection of healthy treats for your good boy delivered straight to your door each month. And they're even offering 75% off for new customers - time to treat your lockdown buddy, big time.

The brand's menu provides the right balance of meat, vegetables, vitamins and minerals – if your dog doesn't need it, it doesn't go into their kibble.

Easily digestible, it's great for teeth, plus dogs love the crunch - which helps with plaque build-up. Formulated with ingredients high in Omega-3 to help relieve itchy or inflamed skin, this high-quality kibble will also give lustre and shine to their coats – just think of all those dog photoshoots!

Of course, every dog is different, and to ensure that all pets can enjoy their kibble, tails.com has made sure that all formulas are gluten free, dairy free and grain-free to ease any allergies and intolerances. Keeping recipes as sustainable as possible, they're also soya-free.

