Jamie Redknapp's model girlfriend Frida Andersson confirms she is pregnant The model is due in November

Jamie Redknapp and his Swedish model girlfriend Frida Andersson are expecting their first child together. The 47-year-old former footballer and the 37-year-old are set to welcome a baby in November, according to The Sun.

The couple are yet to publicly announce the happy news on their social media channels, but Frida took to the comments section on Sunday night to respond to congratulatory messages – confirming the news.

The model posted a picture of one of her sons with her former husband and while some commented on it, others simply sent in their well wishes.

"Lovely news on your new baby. Congratulations to both," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Congratulations on your new baby." Frida simply responded with a "thank you" emoji.

The couple are no strangers to parenting, Jamie is already a father to his sons with Louise Redknapp, Charley, 16, and Beau, 12.

Jamie and Louise split back in 2017

Frida, on the other hand, has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie, 58.

Whilst her children feature on her Instagram profile, the mother-of-four always protects their faces and keeps them hidden from the pics, as well as their names. Most recently, she simply referred to one of her sons as "A".

Jamie and Frida have been dating since August 2020 after being introduced by mutual friends.

Frida confirmed the news in her latest post

It's Jamie most serious relationship since his split from Louise Redknapp back in 2017. The couple separated after 19 years of marriage after the singer took part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Three years later, Louise revealed in her autobiography that she regrets not putting more effort into trying to save the relationship. She wrote: "I wish I'd tried. I want to say to anyone thinking of running: Just slow down. Don't run.

"Because once you run too fast, you can't make up the ground you've lost.

"Stop, say what you need, say what you think, don’t be afraid to say what’s really going on. You don't have to be quiet."