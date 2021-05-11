Alex Jones has the best reaction to One Show co-host Jermaine Jenas' baby news The former footballer is already a doting father to three daughters

Alex Jones was delighted by some lovely news on Monday when her One Show co-host Jermaine Jenas revealed that his wife Ellie is expecting their third baby.

The 38-year-old is already a doting father to daughters Geneva, eight, and Olivia, four, as well as having daughter Sancha, 14, from a previous relationship. And now, both Jermaine and Ellie are now set to welcome a baby boy.

WATCH: Alex Jones reacts to One Show co-star's baby news

Speaking on the show, Alex said: "There's some other good news, can we share?" to which the retired footballer replied: "Of course, yeah, we can share. I mean obviously, you gave us the baby news and I kind of wanted to tell you at that particular point, but yes I've got a baby on the way.

"I'm taking credit for having the baby already, aren't I? But no, I've got three girls and it's a boy that's on his way as well, so [it's] very excited in our house as you can imagine," he added.

The news comes shortly after Alex revealed that she was pregnant with her third child – a baby girl.

Jermaine Jenas and wife Ellie are having a third baby together

Asked how his kids took to the news, Jermaine admitted: "The four-year-old's not took it too well, though, I'll be honest with you."

Alex, who shares two young sons with husband Charlie Thomson, sympathised and replied: "Neither has ours... he said, 'Mama we've got a baby, send it back!' I said it doesn't work like that."

Jermaine and Ronan Keating are the new official hosts of The One Show

The dad-of-three was recently confirmed as one of the new hosts on The One Show.

He will present the BBC series alongside Alex - who has been a permanent member of the team since 2010 - from Mondays to Wednesdays, while Ronan Keating will take the helm on Thursdays and Fridays.

