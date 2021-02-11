Amanda Kloots's son looks just like late dad Nick Cordero in new photos Nick Cordero passed away in July

Amanda Kloots shared some sweet new snapshots of her son, Elvis, this week – and fans were struck by the similarities between the little boy and his late father, Nick Cordero.

The Talk host posted six images in total showing Elvis sat outside, with his curly hair combed and wearing a shirt. "Breakfast with my little man," Amanda, 38, wrote.

Her followers were quick to react. "You can see so much of Nick in him," one noted, while a second wrote: "He's so adorable, he looks just like his daddy. A blessing."

A third added: "He is a spitting image of your husband. May that comfort you." And a fourth sweetly remarked: "Gosh he is so so gorgeous, such a happy boy! You are raising him in the most amazing way, his Dad must be looking down on you both and bursting with pride."

Amanda and Broadway star Nick were married in September 2017, and welcomed their son in 2019.

In March the following year, Nick was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

Tragically on 5 July 2020, after 95 days in hospital, he passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in La at the age of 41.

"God has another angel in heaven now," Amanda wrote on Instagram at the time. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere.

"My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. [Our son] Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

