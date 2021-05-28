Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare photo of son to mark huge milestone The Sex and the City star is one proud mother

Sarah Jessica Parker had reason to celebrate on Thursday after her eldest child marked a huge milestone.

The Sex and the City star posted some rare photos of her 18-year-old son, James Wilkie Broderick, in honour of his high school graduation.

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker makes surprise revelation about her twins

The black and white images show two of the back of James decked out in his cap and gown, while a third photo reveals some of his face as he enjoys a sweet embrace.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sex and the City reboot release teaser trailer

Captioning the snaps, Sarah Jessica proudly wrote: "May 27th, 2021. High School Graduation. And all that it means.

"'Try to be one on whom nothing is lost.' Henry James as quoted by Ms. Bagby. Yes. That is our fervent hope."

She added: "With all our love to you and the class of 2021. At home and across the land. X, Mama."

SEE: Sarah Jessica Parker offers rare tour inside family home

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker shares gorgeous photos from family's staycation

Sarah Jessica Parker gave fans a glimpse into her son's graduation

Fans also took the opportunity to congratulate James – who is heading to Brown University in the fall – on his achievement.

"Congrats @jwbr0derick and his amazing parents. You’ve raised a good one," commented one. A second said: "Congrats @jwbr0derick. I can’t believe how scary fast that happened."

The mother-of-three also posted a video of her son's cap and gown ensemble hours before the ceremony, captioning the clip: "'Behold the hills of tomorrow' class of 2021. T-minus 2 hours til the ceremony begins. X,SJ."

The Sex and the City star is a doting mum to three children

The actress shares James and 11-year-old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha – all of whom have largely stayed out of the spotlight – with husband of 24 years, Matthew Broderick.

Opening up about raising her three children to People back in 2018, Sarah Jessica admitted just how in awe she was of her then 15-year-old son.

"Sometimes I just sit on the stairs because they're all in the kitchen, eating all the food, and I listen," she confessed. "And I'm so charmed by their conversation. I'm so happy with the young man he's becoming."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.