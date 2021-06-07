George and Amal Clooney celebrate happy family occasion with their twins The famous couple have a holiday home on Lake Como in Italy

It was a happy day in the Clooney household on Sunday, as Amal and George enjoyed a special milestone in their twins' lives.

Little Ella and Alexander turned four years old on 6 June with the famous family reportedly flying to their Italian holiday home in Lake Como to celebrate.

MORE: Amal Clooney's daily diet: the barrister's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: George and Amal's sweetest moments together

Even more special, the twins' birthdays are just two days after the arrival of the new royal baby, Lilibet Diana, whose parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are close family friends.

E! Online reported that the Clooneys arrived at their home in Lake Como over the weekend, with plans to stay at the waterfront villa over the summer.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret holiday as a newly married couple revealed

The Clooney's Italian home on Lake Como

The website also revealed how the family took their St. Bernard puppy Rosie along with them. What a fabulous way for Ella and Alexander to spend their fourth birthdays!

For their children's second birthdays, Amal and George reportedly splashed out on a £90,000 on a two-storey playhouse at the family home in California.

MORE: A guide to Lake Como: The Italian paradise loved by George Clooney & Sir Richard Branson

George and Amal Clooney

It is believed that Michael S Smith, who redesigned Barack Obama's White House office in 2010 lead the project, to create a mini version of the main house, including two floors and a fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom.

The impressive playhouse home is said to feature a zip-wire and a life-sized toy giraffe for the children to play on. We wonder what amazing presents Ella and Alexander received for their birthdays this year?

And now that the twins have turned four, they will likely be starting school in September, so it's a big year for the Clooney's. It's not yet known if their children will attend school in England or the US.