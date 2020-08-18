Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret holiday as a newly married couple revealed The royals jetted off to Lake Como shortly after their wedding in 2018

Royal fans rarely catch a glimpse inside the personal travels of the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, so they were delighted when new biography Finding Freedom detailed some of their most lavish holidays – including one of their first as a married couple.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's favourite date spots in London revealed

As well as their secret trip to Turkey back in 2017, it was also revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a holiday in Italy with close friends George and Amal Clooney.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Where the royals holiday

Wondering how they stayed undetected on their romantic trip shortly after their royal wedding in May 2018? The couple were lucky enough to enjoy the Clooneys private villa and jet, along with other members of the royal family who were also staying there. Keep reading to find out more about Harry and Meghan's luxurious Italian holiday…

Where did Harry and Meghan stay in Italy?

After attending the royal wedding, Finding Freedom claims George invited the couple to his home on Lake Como. Backing onto the Alps with breathtaking panoramic views, it's no wonder the Y-shaped lake in Lombardy has served as a tranquil paradise for famous stars including Madonna, Donatella Versace and Sir Richard Branson.

George bought the £8million mansion, known as Villa Oleandra, from the Heinz family back in 2002. Located in the lakeside village of Laglio, the property is believed to feature 25 rooms – so it has plenty of space for the Hollywood actor's family summer trips, as well as plenty of guests bedrooms to host the royals.

George Clooney invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his Lake Como home

Although most places in the mountainous region would provide ample privacy for A-listers and royals to enjoy time away from the public eye, Laglio, in particular, is made up of several hamlets and is known for its picturesque walks along the lakeshore and nearby vineyards. Want to try it for yourself? There are plenty of places to stay, from cosy studios with lake views to modern apartments with pools.

What did Harry and Meghan do in Italy?

George, Amal and their two children Alexander and Ella provided plenty of entertainment for Harry and Meghan during their stay. A source told the authors: "Meghan and Amal spent a lot of time relaxing by the pool and playing with the twins while George and Harry checked out George's motorbike collection. Harry took one of them out with one of his protection officers. George recently had an accident, so he wasn't back on his bike yet."

George and Amal attended the royal wedding shortly before their holiday together

And that's not taking into account the incredible amenities! There is also an outdoor theatre, swimming pool, tennis court, gym and a pizza parlour at the villa.

However, it sounds as though they didn't make use of the pizza ovens, instead opting for delicious meals cooked by chefs who visited the villa every night. "To maximise security, the group stayed in every night, well-fed by rotating chefs," the authors stated.

READ: Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's secret Turkish getaway

"On the final night of Harry and Meghan’s stay, George hired the chef from Il Gatto Nero, one of his favourite local restaurants, to prepare an Italian feast for 15. The party, including neighbours and their house guests, dined at long trestle tables in the landscaped gardens."

The royal couple is known to love staying active, so we imagine they also tried out some of the nearby walks and perhaps even visited the Hole of the Bear cavern, which contains the bones of the extinct cave bear as well as unexplored underground lakes.

Who joined Harry and Meghan on their holiday?

Princess Eugenie Eugenie and her then-fiancé Jack Brooksbank visited George's home at the same time

Harry and Megan were not alone on their break, according to the book, with their trip coinciding with Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie's visit. "The duke and duchess weren't the only guests that weekend. Eugenie and her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, were already at the villa when Harry and Meghan arrived, their visits overlapping briefly," the book added. Jack works as a brand ambassador for Casamigos, a tequila company co-founded by George in 2013.

How can I get to Lake Como in Italy?

George supposedly arranged for the Duke and Duchess to travel on his own private jet. While it may be difficult to replicate the same luxurious travel options Harry and Meghan enjoyed, Lake Como is easily accessible via flights to Milan. You can then take a hire car or use public transport to where you're staying in Lake Como.

MORE: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's summer staycation: discover Tresco island

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.