Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrate emotional family milestone The Live with Kelly and Ryan star and Riverdale actor share three children

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos celebrated the end of an era on Friday as they marked their youngest child, Joaquin's high school graduation.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared snapshots from the emotional day on Instagram, including one of her looking dreamy in a pink silky blouse and floral skirt as she posed alongside her husband and son.

Captioning the sweet family image, Kelly simply wrote: "The Graduate! #2021."

WATCH: Kelly Ripa melts hearts with photo montage for eldest son

Fans of the mother-of-three were quick to send congratulatory messages on the momentous milestone, with one writing: "Congrats Joaquin! Onward and upward!"

A second wrote: "Congrats Joaquin!! And big congrats to mom and dad too!! 3 successful graduations!" Riverdale star Mark even commented on the happy snap, writing: "So proud," alongside three red hearts.

Prior to the ceremony, Kelly posted a photo on her Stories, which saw her wrapped in a silk robe while getting ready as she stood with her arms around Joaquin, who was kitted out in his graduation gown.

"In our robes… #graduation," the TV star captioned the sweet moment.

Kelly documented much of the day on her Stories, posting pictures of Joaquin, 18, alongside his classmates, and one of him with his arms around commencement speaker, Gayle King.

One poignant photo showed Kelly and Mark's hands clutching onto a programme of the day's events, which she captioned: "The empty nesters."

While the couple's two oldest children, Michael, 24, and Lola, 19, both study close to home in New York, Joaquin is set to change things up in the family as he will be attending the University of Michigan in September.

Earlier this month, Kelly shared a photo of Joaquin and Mark walking around the campus of the university.

While Joaquin looked happy, Mark looked a little sad, and Kelly wrote in the caption: "Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won't be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall."

Kelly and Mark will no doubt miss having Joaquin close to home but will have a wonderful time visiting him. The University of Michigan is popular with many high-profile celebrity children, including Barack and Michelle Obama's youngest daughter Sasha.

