Kelly Ripa prepares for bittersweet end of an era in her family The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three children, and have a close bond with all of them.

Their two oldest children, Michael, 24, and Lola, 19, both study close to home in New York, but their youngest son Joaquin, 18, is set to change things up in the family.

The teenager will be attending the University of Michigan in September, and Kelly posted about the upcoming change in a bittersweet Instagram post over the weekend.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin throughout the years

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared a photo of Joaquin and Mark walking around the campus of the university.

While Joaquin looked happy, Mark looked a little sad, and Kelly wrote in the caption: "Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won't be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Aww man, time flies," while another wrote: "Ahh Joaquin has grown up so much!" A third added: "Congrats Joaquin!! He's going to do great things, you and mark should be very proud of yourselves."

Kelly Ripa's youngest son is going to be leaving home soon

Kelly and Mark will no doubt miss having Joaquin close to home, but will have a wonderful time visiting him.

The University of Michigan is popular with many high-profile celebrity children, including Barack and Michelle Obama's youngest daughter Sasha.

Kelly and Mark recently paid tribute to Joaquin after he attended his high school prom.

Joaquin accepted a place on the university's wrestling programme in March, and his proud parents shared their delight when the news was announced.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three children

The university also shared the news, writing: "Signed: Welcome to the family @joaquinconsuelos!" When Joaquin goes off to study,

Kelly will be spending a lot of time alone at home – as husband Mark is often away for work.

The celebrity couple live in New York

The actor spends a lot of time in Vancouver, where Riverdale is filmed, although he often shares sweet posts dedicated to Kelly and his children while he's away, as well as screengrabs of his virtual date nights with his wife.

Mark recently returned home to New York after spending several months in Vancouver, and was back just in time for Joaquin's prom.

