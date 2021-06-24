Georgia Tennant shares rare picture with husband David Tennant during special reunion The couple married in 2011

Although Georgia Tennant has a very active presence on social media, her husband David Tennant is a little more quieter when it comes to his.

This means that fans generally only get a glimpse of the former Doctor Who star when Georgia shares a picture of him.

And on Thursday, the 36-year-old drove fans wild as she shared a picture with David as they reunited with their Staged co-stars Michael Sheen and his partner Anna Lundberg.

In the black-and-white shot, taken on Georgia's iPad, the group were reflected in some nearby glass and made sure to keep safe by having their face masks on.

David towered over the group, and even raised his hand to wave to Georgia's 222,000 Instagram followers.

Georgia captioned her post: "Under Milk Wood to In a glass lift. Friends reunited. #staged #undermilkwood @nationaltheatre @anna_lundbergs."

And fans went absolutely wild in the comments, as one enthused: "You and Anna are SHINING SHIMMERING SPLENDID!"

Fans went wild over the shot

A second wrote: "Oh this makes me so happy. so glad you're having fun together, the four of you!"

A third went so far as to say: "I've never loved a group of people so much, sorry Spice Girls," while others hoped that it might be a hint that a third series of Staged, which proved to be a lockdown hit, might be on its way.

Although Georgia rarely posts pictures of her husband, she recently shared a heartwarming snap of David holding one of the couple's children back when they were a baby.

The 50-year-old gently held his tiny tot in his arms, and Georgia added a doodle to obscure their child's face.

The couple share Ty, 19, Olive, ten, Wilfred, eight, Doris, six, and Birdie, one. Ty is Georgia's son from a previous relationship, but after she married David in 2011, he adopted the teen.

Georgia shared this adorable shot on Father's Day

Georgia recently explained that her youngest daughter had a small temper tantrum, and it was something that mums everywhere would be able to relate to.

The actress had recently grown her own potatoes, and despite her fans admiring her hard work, Birdie wasn't impressed and promptly threw them on the floor.

The mum-of-five voiced her thoughts that it's where the food "[expletive] belonged" as she revealed, much to her fans' horror, that she herself isn't a fan of them.

