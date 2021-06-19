Stacey Solomon left feeling relieved after son Rex returns home The young boy spent some nights in hospital after his temperature spiked

After a worrying couple of nights, Stacey Solomon is certainly feeling relieved on Saturday as she was able to bring her two-year-old son, Rex, home from hospital.

The youngster was rushed to hospital on Thursday after his "temperature spiked" with the visit coming a few days after he needed surgery following a "nightmare" fall at home.

After returning home, the Loose Women presenter shared a joyous picture of Rex stretched out on her bed, and cuddled up with the family's pooches.

And even the two pups looked thrilled to have Rex safely back home!

"Home sweet Home – it's been a funny old week," the star captioned the snap. "But being home and seeing Rex back with his fur brother and sister has just made my heart happy.

"Theo's face is just a mood, it's exactly how I feel right now to be tucked up with these three. Thank you for your loveliness all week. I love you all."

She finished her post by saying: "Happy Saturday, I'm going to rest this bump and my swollen hoofs. I think I could sleep for a week. Pickle we love you to the moon and back always…"

Stacey was overjoyed to have her son back home

Fans were just as overjoyed as Stacey that the youngster was back home, with one writing: "Ahhhh my heart, glad all is ok his little smile xx."

A second said: "Awh I'm so glad you're all home, sending so much love," and a third posted: "So relieved that you are both home safe & sound. Hope everything is ok now. Love you all loads."

Stacey is a doting mum to three kids, and earlier this month she revealed the joyous news that she and fiance Joe Swash were expecting another child.

The couple had been trying to get pregnant for some time, but struggled to conceive and in one heartbreaking instance, Stacey suffered a miscarriage.

But after the star began feeling a bit "yuck" they went to the doctors - although she was a little reluctant - and she was "so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat in my tummy."

The family are preparing to welcome another member

Stacey made the announcement in a picture with Joe and her three sons, with her middle child Leighton holding up her baby scan.

"We are growing another pickle," she captioned the post. "We've never felt so grateful... I have no words. We didn't think we would get the chance."

She added: "We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle."

