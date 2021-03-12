Andy Murray welcomes fourth child with wife Kim after secret lockdown pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Andy Murray and his wife Kim!

According to SunSport, the couple have welcomed their fourth child. Andy, 33, is on paternity leave and will not be competing in next week's ATP Tour event in Dubai.

It is not known whether the couple have a new son or daughter; Andy, who is notoriously private about his family life, declined to confirm via his management.

Andy and Kim, who married in the tennis star's native Scotland in April 2015, are already the proud parents to two daughters and a son – Sophia, five, Edie, three, and son Teddy, who turned one last October.

WATCH: Andy Murray and wife Kim take each other on for a game of tennis

As she did with her previous pregnancies, Kim has been keeping a low profile and largely stays out of the spotlight. The artist lives a quiet life with her family in Oxshott, Surrey and only occasionally features on her husband's public Instagram account.

Andy gave a rare insight into his family life in an interview with The Times last year, saying: "At the time coronavirus started I was rehabbing, and I was actually fine missing tennis, because everybody else was missing it as well. I just got to spend lots of time with my family at home."

Andy and Kim, pictured previously, are the proud parents of a fourth child

Opening up about his children's different personalities and how his son is active just like him, the Wimbledon champion remarked: "It can be difficult because the eldest are always wanting - and getting - your attention, whereas the youngest one is left fighting for it a little bit more.

"But he's a lot more interested in the active stuff, so far. He's always moving around, and gets motivated by balls all around him. He just wants to throw and chase balls the whole time, whereas the two girls were a little bit more mellow [at his age] - so it's quite different."

The couple married in 2015

Andy is one of the most successful British sports stars of all time, becoming the first British male tennis champion since the 1930s. He won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 before repeating his success in the 2016 tournament.

However, before the 2019 Australian Open, Andy was forced to admit that his hip had been causing him serious problems for three years. He then had to have a hip resurfacing operation in a bid to rid him of his pain.

At the time, it was thought that Andy would retire from the sport. However, he managed to get back to his former glory after the procedure, and in June 2019, he lifted the doubles trophy with Feliciano López at the Queen's Club.

