Today's Dylan Dreyer dresses baby bump in bold pink top and mini skirt – and she's glowing The Today star is due in November

Dylan Dreyer looked absolutely radiant during her latest outing on Monday – and her baby bump has really popped!

The Today star rocked a bold off-duty look as she posed with comedian Ray Romano and actor John O'Hurley at the celebrity golf tournament ACC.

Dylan looked gorgeous wearing a bold pink sleeveless top with a deep blue mini skirt. Keeping the sun away from her face she added a baseball cap and a pair of floral sunglasses.

Captioning her happy snap, she wrote: "Swapped sports stars on day 2 for tv stars on day 3. Fun outing with #rayromano and #johnohurley today and I got my best score ever at @acchampionship!! #notinlast."

Fans were impressed with the TV star's golfing skills, with many congratulating her while others complimented her on her glowing appearance.

"Looking good Dylan," expressed one fan. A second said: "My level of jealousy is unfashionable! And dang, you are too cute with that belly!" A third added: "You look cute out there! Congratulations."

Dylan looked glowing in her chic off-duty look

Dylan announced her pregnancy news on the Today show in May. Sitting in the studio surrounded by her co-stars, including Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb, Dylan joked: "I'm holding my stomach and I don't have to hold it in anymore."

She added: "We really enjoy having kids. Calvie and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!"

Savannah had the best response to the happy news, telling her co-star that the baby should be a girl. "I just want you to have a girl, but I bet it's a boy," she said.

Savannah proved to be correct, as later on in the show, Dylan announced the gender – revealing that she is indeed expecting her third son. Dylan's baby is due in November, and she can't wait to meet him.

