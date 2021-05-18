Dylan Dreyer reveals relatable pregnancy struggle during date with husband The Today show star is expecting her third baby with husband Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer recently announced the happy news that she is expecting her third child with husband Brian Fichera.

And while the Today show star is more than made up, there are several things she's missing.

Over the weekend, the TV host took to Instagram to share a loved-up photo with her husband during an afternoon date at the golf course.

While Dylan was all smiles, in the caption she wrote that she was missing having a drink.

"GOLF! One of our favourite dates! Now it only I could have a beer…" she wrote.

Fans were quick to suggest beer alternatives in the comments section, with one writing: "Try Athletic Brewing Company – non-alcoholic beer – pricy but very good," while another wrote: "Have some root beer."

Today star Dylan Dreyer revealed a very relatable pregnancy struggle

A third added: "It will be worth the wait. You have beautiful children."

Dylan announced her pregnancy news on the Today show earlier in the month.

Sitting in the studio surrounded by her co-stars, including Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb, Dylan said: "I'm holding my stomach and I don't have to hold it in anymore," she joked.

She added: "We really enjoy having kids. Calvie and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!"

Dylan is a popular co-host on the NBC daytime show

Savannah had the best response to the happy news, telling her co-star that the baby should be a girl. "I just want you to have a girl, but I bet it's a boy," she said.

Savannah proved to be correct, as later on in the show, Dylan announced the gender – revealing that she was indeed expecting her third son.

Dylan's baby is due in November, and she can't wait to meet her baby.

Dylan and her husband Brian Fichera are expecting their third baby

The TV star often shares relatable parenting posts online and recently posted a picture of her "messy living room" after Oliver had been playing in it.

The star's baby news follows shortly after she was able to reunite with her parents for the first time in a year after getting her first dose of the covid vaccine live on the Today show in April.

The happy news meant that her mom and dad were able to see their grandchildren again – having only met Oliver a handful of times before the lockdown.

