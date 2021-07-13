Amanda Holden's lookalike daughters are her doubles in new photo The BGT star shared a sweet family snapshot

Amanda Holden was very vocal about her support for England during the Euro 2020 final, watching the match live from Wembley stadium. The 50-year-old presenter kicked off her celebrations at home with her lookalike daughters – and we couldn't get over how much they resembled their famous mum!

The Heart Breakfast presenter shared a sweet garden snapshot of her pre-match party with her family, posting a beautiful picture of her daughters Lexi, 15, and Hollie, nine, on her Instagram Stories.

The girls boasted matching England football shorts and wore their long hair down loose in the photo, which Amanda pre-emptively captioned "#itscominghome" (unfortunately, this was not the case).

Amanda, who raises her daughters with her husband Chris Hughes, doesn't often share photos of both girls together, but has treated her fans to several family photos over the course of the pandemic.

One thing's for sure, she has certainly passed on her amazing genes to the two youngsters.

Amanda was lucky enough to get an invite to watch the game at Wembley, sharing multiple snaps from her outing where she was joined by the likes of Michelle Keegan and Tess Daly.

Amanda shared a new photo of daughter Lexi and Hollie

Meanwhile, the presenter's daughters appear to be following in her showbiz footsteps already, with young Hollie having interviewed everyone from Idina Menzel to Angelina Jolie.

The little girl has also inherited her famous mum's kind-hearted nature, and was seen writing letters to her neighbours at the height of the coronavirus pandemic to check whether they needed help.

The BGT star showed her support for the England team

Amanda previously revealed that if there's one thing she hopes her two girls will learn from her, it's never worrying about how much they weigh.

She told The Telegraph's Stella magazine: "It's so hard for girls now, and if Lexi ever starts a sentence with, 'Do you think I look f…', I cut her off with, 'Do not even say that word in my house.'" We love that!