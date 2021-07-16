Hoda Kotb shares disappointing update on adoption of third baby The Today star has two adopted daughters

Hoda Kotb announced last October that she is ready to open her heart to another child – but sadly, it seems she might be waiting for a little longer.

The Today with Hoda & Jenna host, 56, revealed plans to adopt a third baby with fiancé Joel Schiffman. The couple share daughters Hope Catherine, two, and Haley Joy, four, whom they also welcomed via adoption.

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb's adoption news – third baby and family plans, everything we know

While she still remains hopeful that it will happen, she revealed on Thursday that due to the pandemic, the adoption process has been "really slow".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hoda Kotb opens up about horrific parenting shame

"You know what's funny about the adoption stuff that's going on now? Apparently, it's really slow during this time, during COVID," she said on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen.

"I thought it would be a different game. No, they said a lot of people who maybe normally would feel like it would be something they wanted to do, have a child and give it to someone to raise because they couldn't, are holding onto things because they don't have anything in that moment."

She added: "That's what I've heard from our agency, everything's slow. But they say wait wisely and just be, so we're just gonna be."

MORE: Everything we know about Hoda Kotb's wedding

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb makes difficult parenting confession

Hoda and Joel share two adopted daughters

Speaking to People magazine about her initial adoption plans last year, Hoda revealed she said "yes" to the idea on numerous occasions.

"It's funny. I think to myself - and I've obviously had a conversation with Joel about it, many conversations - but I feel like, well, can we? Yes.

"Will our family be better with it? Yes. Do we have enough love in the house? Yes. All the answers seem to say yes."

The couple are in the process of adopting a third child

She added at the time: "I think then you just wait and see if it's meant to be for you. That's where we are on that.

"I feel like families come in so many different shapes and sizes and as long as there's lots of love, I think they'll endure. I'm just going to wait and see on that one."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.