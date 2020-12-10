Hoda Kotb's festive family photo with daughters will melt your heart The star adopted her daughters with her fiancé

Hoda Kotb has an adorable young family and she's making sure they get in as much festive fun as they can this Christmas.

The Today with Hoda & Jenna presenter shared a too-cute photo on Instagram with her daughters, Haley, three, and Hope, one, on Wednesday.

The threesome were stood looking up at the enormous, decorated tree at the Rockefeller Center, which was lit up with thousands of multicoloured lights.

"Tonight was pretty magical @rockefellerenter," she captioned the photo. "You were spectacular tonight."

Hoda was wrapped up in a warm coat and wooly hat and was carrying one of her daughters in her arms and holding her other little girl's hand.

They were snapped looking up at the wonderful tree that was lit up against the night sky.

Their outing in New York looked magical

Hoda adopted both of her children with her fiancé, Joel Shiffman, and recently recalled an emotional story as she marked World Adoption Day on her show.

Speaking to her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda said: "I always tell Haley, like she will see someone who is pregnant and she will ask 'Is there a baby in that tummy?' and I will tell her there is.

"And then she will ask me if she came from my tummy and I tell her 'No, you came from mommy's heart.'"

Hoda adores being a mum

Hoda then explained that Haley sometimes points at her mum's heart-shaped necklace, asking if she came from that.

"She sometimes points at my necklace and asks 'That heart?' And I'm like no," the star said smiling. "But you came from there," she continued, pointing to her chest.

