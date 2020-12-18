Hoda Kotb builds snowmen with her children in tear-jerking new photos The star is a proud mother-of-two

Hoda Kotb is making the most of the New York winter wonderland and introducing her children to the art of snowman making.

The Today show host is a doting mum to her adorable daughters, Haley, three, and Hope, one, and she wasn't about to let the cold weather ruin their fun - in fact, it made it.

Hoda shared photos of her afternoon antics with her little girls on Instagram and the sweet photos had some fans practically in tears.

In the snapshots, Hoda is showing Haley and Hope how to roll snowballs and her youngest is inquisitively touching the snow with her mittened hands.

Her sibling is clearly more used to the conditions as she was down on her knees making a tiny little snowman, complete with stick arms and stones for eyes.

Hoda captioned the photos: "Happy snow day," and her fans flooded her with comments.

Hoda and her girls loved the snow

"I would have to bring that sweet dear little snow baby into the house and put in the freezer," wrote one. "Made me just about cry seeing this little creation made by such a dearly loved little girl."

Others agreed and called the photos: "Absolutely precious" and "so loving and special".

Hoda's fans were brought to tears by the cute photos

Hoda has been enjoying the festive season and recently also shared photos of her trip to the Rockefeller Center with her girls.

The tree was all lit up and looked absolutely magical.

Hoda shares her two adopted children with her fiancé, Joel Shiffman.

Hoda delighted in making snowmen with her daughters

Their wedding plans were delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so for now they are just enjoying being able to spend as much time as they can with their little family.

