Kelly Ripa reveals incredible news and husband Mark Consuelos 'can't wait'

Kelly Ripa shared some incredible news on Tuesday that had her husband Mark Consuelos jumping for joy.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star announced that her first-ever book, Live Wire, will be hitting the shelves next year.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Kelly wrote: "Just announced! Live Wire by Kelly Ripa coming 2022 from Dey St. Books."

Taking to his own Stories to re-share his wife's post, Mark had the sweetest response, adding: "@kellyripa can't wait!!!! So good! So proud!!!"

According to Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Live Wire will include a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host".

It will also feature "a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above" and will be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humour".

The publisher added: "As a professional, as a wife, as a daughter and as a mother, she brings a hard-earned wisdom and an eye for the absurdity of life to every minute of every day.

"It is her relatability in all of these roles that has earned her fans worldwide and millions of followers on social media.

"Whether recounting how she and Mark really met, the level of chauvinism she experienced on set, how Jersey Pride follows her wherever she goes, and many, many moments of utter mortification (whence she proves that you cannot, in fact, die of embarrassment) Kelly always tells it like it is. Ms. Ripa takes no prisoners.

"Live Wire shows Kelly as she really is offscreen - a very wise woman who has something to say."

