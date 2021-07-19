Jamie Redknapp and girlfriend Frida to keep baby's gender a 'secret' The couple are expecting their first child together

Jamie Redknapp and his girlfriend Frida are no doubt counting down the days till they welcome their first child together. And while they prepare for the arrival, grandparents Sandra and Harry Redknapp have expressed their excitement - but say fans will have to wait to find out the baby's gender.

"We're very excited. Jamie is very happy and Frida is happy," Harry told The Mirror. "We're lucky that Jamie has two boys already, Charley and Beau, and our other son Mark has five children, so this will be grandchild number eight. We've got our hands full!"

MORE: Jamie Redknapp whisks girlfriend Frida Andersson off on romantic 'babymoon'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie and Louise Redknapp: their love through the years

Asked about the baby's gender, the former I'm A Celebrity star replied: "They're going to keep it a secret." Sandra added: "It's exciting!"

MORE: Jamie Redknapp's girlfriend Frida Andersson shares first picture after baby news

Exclusive: Harry Redknapp reveals why he won't see Louise Redknapp onstage

Jamie and Frida are no strangers to parenting; the sports star is already a father to his sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12 – both of whom he shares wife ex-wife Louise Redknapp. The former couple parted ways back in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Frida, on the other hand, has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie, 58.

The couple are due to welcome their first child later this year

The couple will celebrate their first anniversary together this summer and will welcome their first child together in November. The Swedish model confirmed her pregnancy back in May. Whilst they didn't officially announce it, Frida later took to the comments section on her Instagram to respond to congratulatory messages.

MORE: Louise Redknapp hints Strictly played part in ending marriage to ex Jamie

The model had posted a picture of one of her sons with her former husband and while some commented on it, others simply sent in their well-wishes. "Lovely news on your new baby. Congratulations to both," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Congratulations on your new baby." Frida simply responded with a "thank you" emoji.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.