Kelly Ripa delighted her fans by sharing a very cheeky swimsuit photo alongside her husband Mark Consuelos.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star looked gorgeous wearing a slinky black one-piece on the beach – but it was her pose, and Mark's reaction, that really sent her followers into a tizzy.

In the photo, Kelly is leaning over towards the camera while a shirtless Mark stands behind her with his eyes almost popping out of his head as he checks out her derriere.

"When the end is in sight…" the 50-year-old jokily captioned the steamy snap.

Needless to say, her fans went wild over the photo, with hundreds of flame and heart-eyes emojis littering the comment section of the post.

Her famous friends also expressed their praise for the couple, who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May, with Lisa Rinna writing: "This is just epic. Period. I don't even have anything clever to say. It's just hot!"

Jenna Dewan said: "Yasssss," followed by flames and clapping hands emojis. Andy Cohen told Kelly: "This is the best pic you've ever posted." Mark himself even commented, posting: "Okay," alongside flame and heart emojis.

Kelly and Mark delighted fans with their cheeky photo

Kelly and her family recently returned to the US after enjoying a two-week vacation in Italy. Last week, the TV star shared some incredible photos from the trip on social media and even sported a new look in a new picture posted on Mark's Instagram account.

While Kelly usually wears her blonde hair down, in the image, the mother-of-three opted for a chic up-do with a centre parting, which framed her face beautifully.

Kelly Ripa looked incredible with a new hairstyle during her vacation

What's more, Kelly looked stylish dressed in a polka dot maxi dress, which was accessorised with a black shoulder bag and gold hoops.

Mark, meanwhile, looked cool dressed in a black T-shirt and camouflage shorts.

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Such a great photo," while another wrote: "Couple goals!" A third added: "Cutest couple on earth."

