Counting On star Jessa Duggar gives birth to fourth child

Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald have welcomed their fourth child.

"Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!" Jessa shared on Instagram, alongside a picture from immediately after the baby's birth.

"Click the link in my bio for Part 1 of the birth story! (Part 2 coming soon!)"

Jessa's family were quick to share their love, with older sister Jill commenting: "Congrats sis! So happy for y’all!!"

WATCH: Jessa Duggar welcomes fourth baby

Family friend Carlin Bates added: "Just finished watching….So exciting!!! Thank you for letting us watch all the behind the scenes."

Part one was filmed over the days leading up to her labor, and ended on 18 July in the afternoon as Jessa and Ben arrived in hospital. They have not yet shared the baby's name or sex.

The 28-year-old had previously bravely opened up on how "nervous" she has felt during her pregnancy after a devastating miscarriage.

Jessa revealed in February that they are pregnant and expecting their fourth baby. However, the announcement also revealed she had suffered a "devastating" loss in 2020.

Now, the 28-year-old has shared with fans that she "had a hard time being excited" during the early months of her pregnancy.

"I had a hard time feeling really excited for the prengnancy because I was nervous sometihng may go wrong and this baby wouldn't make it," she shared.

Jessa's first video covered the days leading up to the birth

"But seeing the baby on the ultrasound and knowing everything was progressing well and everything looked healthy, that was encouraging for me," she told fans on her YouTube channel.

"Making it through the first trimester, and then the second trimester, and things continuing to progress well… that's when I was able to allow myself to be more excited and feel less nervous and on edge about the outcome."

"Going through a loss like that is difficult but in a lot of ways it caused me to be more way more grateful and realise what a blessing it is to have a healthy pregnancy and carry a baby to term and not have complications," she concluded.

Jessa is mom to three already

Jessa and Ben are already parents to Spurgeon, five, Henry, four, and two-year-old Ivy, who celebrated her birthday in May.

The Counting On star regularly shares videos of her life with fans, and recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her youngest daughter Ivy playing with plant soil.

Spurgeon also celebrated a big milestone, with mom Jessa capturing the moment he lost his first tooth.

"We were going to the butchers to get some meat but all of a sudden it hurt my tooth and when we got home I found out… it wiggled," he told the camera. "I wiggled it with my fingers, and then went to the mirror and sure enough, it's loose!"

