Kelly Ripa looks sensational in windswept beach photo to mark family celebration The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is incredibly close to her family

Kelly Ripa has a close-knit family who she often talks about on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The mother-of-three loves nothing more than spending quality time with them during her time off work, and had reason to celebrate over the weekend as she marked her father's birthday.

Kelly took to Instagram to pay tribute to her dad, Joe Ripa, alongside a photo of the pair of them on the beach together.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa reveals emotional meaning behind her children's names

In the image, the former Hope and Faith actress looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved green swimsuit, with her blonde hair windswept across her face.

Joe, meanwhile, was dressed in a white jacket and grey trousers, teamed with a pair of sunglasses. In the background, a clear blue ocean and rows of palm trees on the white sand could be seen.

"Let’s all wish my dad, Joe Ripa, a happy birthday! Not only is he the best father, pop-pop, and husband. He also is an exceptional windscreen! We love you dad," Kelly wrote alongside the photo.

Kelly Ripa looked sensational in a celebratory beach photo

Many of Kelly's followers were quick to wish Joe many happy returns in the comments, including Mark Consuelos, who wrote: "Happy bday Dad!" Carrie Ann Inaba remarked: "Happy birthday Papa Joe!!" while Ryan Seacrest wrote: "Happy birthday Joe Ripa!" Faith Ford added: "Happy birthday Joe! Love this pic!"

Kelly's tribute to her father follows shortly after she marked her mom's birthday at the end of June.

The star posted a series of pictures of her mother Esther, from childhood to present day, alongside a sweet message.

Kelly is incredibly close to her parents Joe and Esther

She wrote: "Happy birthday to my favorite lady on earth. Mom I love you as much as you love hats and wigs!!"

Kelly grew up in New Jersey with her parents and sister Linda. The star was the first in her family to go into acting and was passionate about the performing arts from an early age, having studied ballet as a toddler, and taking part in drama productions at school.

The Live host with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children

The actress got her big break in All My Children, where she met her now-husband, Mark Consuelos. The celebrity couple have been married since May 1996 when they eloped together.

Eldest son Michael was born in June the following year, followed by Lola in June 2001. Joaquin arrived to complete their family in February 2003.

