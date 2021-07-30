Miranda Lambert shared some upsetting news with fans on Thursday that will no doubt affect her ex-husband, Blake Shelton.

The country superstar took to Instagram to announce the sad death of her beloved dog Jessi, who she welcomed into the home she shared with Blake back in 2008.

MORE: Gwen Stefani reveals name change after marriage to Blake Shelton – fans react

Blake and Miranda were married for nearly five years but announced their split in 2015. She went on to marry Brendan McLoughlin in 2019, while Blake wed Gwen Stefani in early July.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Blake Shelton opens up about becoming a stepfather to Gwen Stefani's children

Sharing several sweet photos of Jessi and her other late pooch Waylon – who died in October 2020 – Miranda penned: "Today we had to say goodbye to our sweet Jessi. I got to love her and be her mom for 13 1/2 years.

"I found her and her brother Waylon on the side of the road in Oklahoma in Jan 2008 in the middle of a sleet storm. They were 6 weeks old. My mom was in the truck with me and we were listening to the 'I am Jessi Colter' album. That’s how they got their names."

READ: Blake Shelton 'rebounded' with Gwen Stefani after Miranda Lambert divorce

MORE: Gwen Stefani's $13million mansion with fiancé Blake Shelton has wild interiors

Miranda mourned the loss of her pet dog Jessi

She continued: "We lost Waylon last October but we got to have Jessi just a little longer. But the truth is they belong together. They always have. I know she missed him terribly and we are so thankful to have had extra time.

"Today they are reunited at the rainbow bridge. We sent her off with the song 'Storms Never Last' from the same record she heard playing the first time I put her in my truck.

"I can’t put into words what a dog's love does to a heart. But if you have one you already know. "

Miranda and Blake split in 2015

Miranda signed off by thanking the veterinarians who took care of Jessi in her final moments.

She added: "A special thank you to the incredible team at @animaliawellness @vrsmtn for taking such good care of these two and all of our other fur babies.

"Y’all gave us extra years we wouldn’t have had with Jessi and Way and I’m so grateful. And to @sarahananney @julianentwig for being her other moms. It’s so hard to let them go but the love is worth it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.