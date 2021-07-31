Gorka Marquez and baby Mia have the most adorable argument – watch How cute!

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson are the doting parents to their two-year-old daughter Mia, but it looks like the young girl has no interest in her father's Spanish lessons.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's family home could be a wellness retreat – inside

On Saturday, Gemma uploaded an adorable clip of the pair 'arguing' after Mia plucked an orange toy out of her toybox.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson films adorable 'argument' between Gorka and Mia

"Orange!" Mia shouted at the camera, although Gorka quickly said: "Naranja," which means orange in Spanish.

But baby Mia was insistent that the colour was orange, responding: "No it's orange," despite her father playfully repeating the word in Spanish as Gemma giggled.

Their young girl appeared to start getting upset near the end, so Gorka taught her that the words meant the same thing.

"This could last a while," Gemma wrote in orange lettering, adding a facepalm and crying with laughter emoji. She also added both the Spanish and English flags, alongside a heart emoji.

Although the father and daughter may not have seen eye-to-eye on this occasion, they still enjoy a very close bond.

The orange toy caused a small 'argument'

And last month, Gemma revealed that Mia does take after Gorka in some ways – that the pair are constantly eating!

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares heartwarming tribute to fiancé Gorka Marquez

MORE: Gemma Atkinson calls on fans for reassurance on her parenting of two-year-old Mia

"Both always eating [laughing emoji]," Gemma penned over the heartwarming video of Mia tucking into mouthfuls of pasta from her dad's plate whilst he nonchalantly watched the highlights from the football on TV.

The pair looked adorable twinning in similar outfits as they dined together. Gorka sported a pair of lilac sweat shorts and a classic white tee whilst Mia looked lovely in a lilac jumper. So cute!

She's also seemed to take after some of his dance moves, as shown in another adorable clip. Mia, who was clad in stripy pyjamas, joined her dad Gorka in the house's home gym.

The professional dancer was seen twerking along to the beat as his young girl did her best to copy him.

The father and daughter have a close bond

Dancing skills clearly run in the family since Mia had the cheekiest smile on her face throughout – and couldn't resist a little freestyle at the end.

Gorka uploaded the cute video alongside the caption: "Friday vibes".

The ballroom pro's fans were loving the heart-melting clip, with one fan sharing: "This is the cutest thing I've seen all week".

Another commented: "She's sooooo cute!" while a third joked: "She's got her Papa's moves".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.