Gemma Atkinson turns to fans for parenting advice about daughter Mia The star is hoping to visit Spain later in the year

Gemma Atkinson reached out to fans on Monday for some parenting advice regarding travelling with her baby Mia – and was genuinely baffled by the outcome.

DISCOVER: Gemma Atkinson reveals major news about wedding to Strictly's Gorka Marquez

The star revealed she had planned to visit Spain later in the year with fiancé Gorka Marquez and their daughter, reuniting with his family after a year of lockdown restrictions.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson reveals nerves over Mia's first swimming lesson

Taken aback that her daughter, who is nearly two, would have to use her passport from when she was a newborn baby, Gemma called on her parent friends to lend their advice.

"I'm just watching the news, I'm hopefully going to go to Spain towards the end of the year with Mia, it's just dawned on me though – she's a tiny baby on the passport!"

The star reached out to her Instagram followers

"She doesn't look anything like that now?" Gemma said on her Instagram story. "Is it true I have to wait until she's five to renew it? She's genuinely a tiny bald baby on her passport."

DISCOVER: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez celebrate engagement with staycation

MORE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez unveil Love Island-inspired garden plans

Posting an adorable throwback photo of baby Mia, Gemma penned: "I mean, she's full on Grant Mitchell in her passport pic [laughing face emoji]" likening her daughter to the bald Eastenders character.

Gemma shared the sweet photo of baby Mia, who is now almost two-years-old

It's not the first time Gemma, who is quite open about her journey through first-time motherhood, has reached out to fans for parenting advice. Last Wednesday, the star took to Instagram to reveal she was feeling anxious about daughter Mia's very first swimming lesson.

Fiancé and Strictly pro Gorka was quick to jump in, with Gemma admitting he would be accompanying the 20-month-old little girl into the water.

"I'll be sat poolside crying", the doting mum shared, concerned about how her daughter would react to being in the water for the first time.

Gemma opened up about her nerves for Mia's first swimming lesson

The star was met with positive comments from her Instagram followers, who insisted she was doing the right thing and Mia would love it.

MORE: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson dons bikini for impressive ice bath video

A fellow parent wrote: "Keep going even if she's upset the first time. It's a brilliant skill x" while another commented: "Best thing I ever did... my son is 13 now but he went to water babies from 6 months and has never needed arm bands... go Mia you will smash it xx".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.