David Beckham debuts shocking peroxide blonde look – and Victoria has surprising reaction The 46-year-old showed off his new look on Instagram

David Beckham has done what he does best – surprise us all with a new hair look! The former footballer headed to the hairdresser on Thursday with his youngest son Cruz and the results are incredible.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham divides fans over controversial cooking video

The father-of-four visited the family's favourite hairdresser, Josh Wood, which is located a two-minute drive away from his West London home, and dyed his hair peroxide blonde, whilst Cruz, 17, chose a pink shade.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares tap-dancing video of Harper to mark 10th birthday

"Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90's by the look on their faces they are not too pleased about it #DadDidItFirst @joshwoodcolour @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham," he wrote alongside two photos that showed him, posing with his unimpressed kids, Romeo and Cruz.

READ: Victoria and David Beckham's grand living room at London home unveiled

RELATED: Victoria Beckham reveals real reason for family's lockdown Miami move

Friends and fans rushed to comment on the new look, but not before wife Victoria got her say.

David sons didn't look very impressed with their dad's new look

Surprisingly, unlike her sons, the mother-of-four approved of David's change, writing: "Dad did do it first and it looks even better this time round!!!! @joshwoodcolour x."

The couple's eldest son, Brooklyn, who is currently living in Los Angeles, also loved it, and commented: "Looks so cool."

Whilst thousand of others complimented him, it seems the look is only temporary as he later wrote in his comments section: "Don't worry boys it will be gone in a few weeks @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

David has gone blonde many times before, including back in 2003

The new look comes amid several weeks of celebration in the Beckham household. Earlier this month David and Victoria marked their 22nd wedding anniversary and on 10 July, the couple celebrated their daughter Harper's 10th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on the day, the proud dad shared a picture of him holding Harper as a toddler and wrote: "Happy 10th birthday to my pretty lady, to the girl with the biggest heart and the sweetest smile. We love you so much big girl, please stop growing .. Love you #HarperSeven."