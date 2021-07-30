Robbie Williams is a doting dad to four children, including son Charlie, six, and like any young boy, he wanted to take after his father.

MORE: 18 luxurious celebrity holiday homes that have to be seen to be believed

The singer is currently rocking a mohican hairstyle, and so he dutifully helped his son get the same cut.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robbie Williams gives son Charlie a dramatic makeover

In a video filmed by Robbie's wife, and Charlie's mother, Ayda Field, the Candy singer set to work giving his son the makeover.

"So what's happening, daddy?" Ayda asked, to which Robbie responded: "Charlie wants a mohawk."

Proving his talents outside of singing, Robbie skilfully shaved his son's head, as the youngster was seemingly oblivious playing a golf game on his phone.

Ayda didn't share the final result in her clip, but she shared a glimpse on her Stories and Charlie's haircut looked incredible.

The doting dad was clearly proud of his own work, as he gave a thumbs up to the camera. The mum-of-four also shared a close-up look of the cut, and captioned it: "'likefatherlifeson."

The singer is quite the hairdresser!

She then lamented: "I need Robbie Williams to do my hair now," as she shared a snap of how long her locks had gotten while the family enjoyed some time away.

MORE: Ayda Field and Robbie Williams are couple goals during romantic Paris trip

MORE: Robbie Williams' impressive workout video with daughter Coco has fans in disbelief

Although Robbie gave his son a makeover this time, last month it was his wife who was helping him undergo a dramatic transformation.

In a clip she shared online, the former X Factor judge brandished a pair of clippers as she stood next to her husband, who was sporting longer hair. She then proceeded to open-blade his head, until the star was completely bald.

Robbie was pleased with the results

She captioned the video: "@robbiewilliam is all or nothing when it comes to his hair… and apparently, it's nothing now! #nohairdontcare #instamood # thebaldandthebeautiful #who'snext? AW xx."

Fans were quick to give Robbie's new look their seal of approval. "Ah he's like 90s Robbie all over again!" one wrote, while a second commented: "He looks much younger now!" A third simply stated: "Looks much better [flame emoji]."

Ayda and Robbie tied the knot in 2010 and are proud parents to four children. Together they share daughter Teddy, eight, and two-year-old Coco, and sons Charlie and one-year-old Beau.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.