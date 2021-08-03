Charlize Theron has a ball in very rare seaside video with her daughters On the count of three!

Charlize Theron has been quite private about her family life, especially choosing to keep her two daughters, Jackson, nine, and August, five, out of the spotlight.

However, she chose to give fans a little sneak-peek into their lives as she shared a fun video from their vacation.

The actress posted the clip on her Instagram, wearing a black two-piece swimsuit as she stood at the edge of a yacht in Greece.

She then grabbed on to her daughter's hands and they all collectively jumped into the brilliantly blue water in the slow-motion clip as she yelled "Jump!"

Charlize wrote a short and sweet caption for the video, simply saying, "Me and my girls 4 life," with a purple heart emoji.

Charlize has two daughters, Jackson and August, who she adopted as babies

Many famous friends left excited comments on the post, with Reese Witherspoon writing, "EPIC!!" and Chelsea Handler saying, "Yeah, baby. Get it. Love!" Katie Couric simply left a trail of heart-eyed emojis and Tan France wrote, "LOVE this so much!"

Several other fans left comments as well, although most of them settled for clapping and heart emojis. Others wrote variations of, "Awesome," "Love this!" and "So cute!"

The last time the Monster actress shared photos of her daughters was almost a year ago, on National Daughters Day, when she posted a series of pictures of the two.

"My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses. I will never be the same. Happy #NationalDaughtersDay," she wrote in the caption.

The actress has chosen to keep her family life quite private

In it, she showed pictures of the two adorable kids with her during her brunette days with a birthday cake, as well as snippets from life together and just doing the things kids do.

The Oscar-winning actor's fans loved seeing glimpses of her family, leaving comments like, "You and your family are perfect," and "Your family radiates happiness!"

