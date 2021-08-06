Hoda Kotb's fans are speechless after emotional family update The Today star has returned from the Tokyo Olympics

Hoda Kotb enjoyed a moving reunion with her family after two weeks apart on Thursday – but even she wasn't prepared for how emotional it would be.

The Today star – who was covering the Olympics in Tokyo – documented her homecoming with a series of adorable photos of her daughters Hope Catherine, two, and Haley Joy, four, who she shares with fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Hoda's children had surprised her with welcome-back signs and the "sweetest" homemade presents.

In one photo, Hoda's eldest daughter can be seen adding the finishing touches to her mother's sign.

Another image shows Hoda enjoying a huge plate of pasta in a restaurant, sharing a piece with each of her daughters in their first family meal together since her return.

Captioning the snaps, Hoda simply wrote: "Home," followed by three red heart emojis.

Fans were quick to react to the touching reunion, with one writing: "I have no words on how beautiful these pics are." A second said: "Awww this is just so precious! I know you missed your two beautiful angels. Nothing better than this!"

A third added: "A picture speaks a thousand words."

Hoda also opened up about seeing her daughters again to People (the TV Show!). She said: "I mean, I knew they loved me, but I was unaware of how much.

Hoda covered the Olympics in Tokyo for Today

"When I walked in I was like, 'Oh my gosh,' because they just wouldn't let me go. It was beautiful. Finally I was like, 'Time for beddy-bye. Night, night. Mama's gotta go.' I started to feel dizzy like I was going to fall down!"

While Hoda is delighted to be back in New York with her family, she did share a bittersweet post on her departure from Tokyo.

"Tokyo... thank you for showing us such kindness. You were magical. I'll miss you," she captioned a photo of her waving to the Olympic rings from the balcony of her hotel.

