Hoda Kotb makes emotional discovery about her daughter during time apart The Today star is currently in Tokyo to report on the 2020 Olympics

Hoda Kotb is doting mother to two young daughters and is currently miles away from them in Tokyo for work.

And her oldest daughter Haley, four, made sure that her mom had something to remember her during her travels, by packing one of her dresses in Hoda's suitcase.

The Today star made the sweet discovery when she arrived in the Japanese capital on Sunday, and shared a heartwarming photo of her cuddling up to it on Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote: "When your daughter packs one of her dresses in your bag!"

Hoda's co-stars were quick to comment on the post, with Jenna Bush Hager posting a series of love heart emojis, while Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts added: "Aww."

Fans also reacted, with one writing: "Oh how precious!" while another wrote: "How beautiful is that. Obviously wants to be with you." A third added: "Tear jerker."

Hoda Kotb made an emotional discovery from her daughter in her suitcase

Hoda shares Haley and two-year-old Hope with fiancé Joel Schiffman. The talented journalist lives with her family in New York, but swapped the Big Apple for Tokyo over the weekend as she touched down in Japan for a once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity.

Along with Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Craig Melvin, Hoda will be hosting Today live from the Olympic stadium over the next few days to report on the latest sports action.

Hoda is a doting mother to daughters Haley and Hope

Luckily, Hoda's trip to Tokyo was far less stressful than her co-star's, as Al had to wait four hours at the airport after landing after getting several inconclusive Covid test results.

The beloved weatherman had to stay behind at the airport while his travel companions, including co-star Craig, headed off to the hotel. Luckily, Al eventually got let out of the airport and later shared footage of himself relaxing at the hotel.

The Today star lives in New York with her family

The Today stars are all staying at the same hotel, and after Hoda arrived, Al shared a photo of them all sitting around the table together in the lobby.

