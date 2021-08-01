Like much of the Today team, Hoda Kotb has been reporting on the 2021 Tokyo Olympics live, and the star made sure she had the best seats in the house for the swimming.

Watching live, the presenter was able to see both Caeleb Dressel and Robert Finke win gold during their events.

"Poolside," is all the star wrote as she sat with other members of the crew as they prepared to cheer on the winning athletes.

The snap caused a major fan frenzy, with one enthusing: "Team USA's favorite cheerleader! Love you Hoda," and another added: "Team USA is the best."

Others wrote that it was "fun" and "awesome" that the 56-year-old was able to be in the audience for the games.

But that wasn't the end of the day for Hoda, as she was able to sit down and chat with Robert after his gold medal swim.

"I-FINKE-I-CAN!!! Bobby Finke comes from behind! TWICE! 2 GOLDS!" she beamed in her post's caption, and she looked equally as jubilant in the snap.

Hoda has been covering the Olympics for Today

Fans were full of admiration for the gold medal winning athlete, and hailed him as in inspiration. One said: "Congratulations! Such an amazing race to watch. My two nephews were cheering you all on. 2 & 7yrs old. Great great great!"

A second commented: "Congratulations. That's incredible! God Bless truly and thank you for all your inspiration!!!"

Although Hoda is enjoying herself at the Olympic Games, she has been missing her two daughters, Haley, four, and Hope, two.

And Haley made sure her mom wouldn't forget her during her momentous adventure, as she secretly packed one of her dresses in Hoda's suitcase.

In the caption, she wrote: "When your daughter packs one of her dresses in your bag!"

Hoda sat down with gold medalist Robert Finke

Her co-stars were quick to comment on the post, with Jenna Bush Hager posting a series of love heart emojis, while Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts added: "Aww."

Fans also reacted, with one writing: "Oh how precious!" while another wrote: "How beautiful is that. Obviously wants to be with you." A third added: "Tear jerker."

Hoda shares Haley and two-year-old Hope with fiancé Joel Schiffman. The talented journalist lives with her family in New York, but swapped the Big Apple for Tokyo over the weekend as she touched down in Japan for a once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity.

