Alex Jones reveals 'date night disaster' with husband Charlie in rare comment about their marriage The couple are expecting their third child together

Alex Jones has opened up about her husband Charlie Thomson's recent birthday celebrations - and how they didn't go entirely to plan! Speaking exclusively with HELLO!, the One Show host explained how they took a trip down memory lane by revisiting the location of their first date.

However, the couple were left waiting quite a while before their food arrived. "It was his birthday a week or so ago and we did manage to get to our pub - it's just the pub at the end of the road - but it's where we had our first date so it's still quite special," she shared.

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals she's expecting a third child

"We went there and sadly they got the order wrong! So we ended up leaving with the food in a box because we had to get back to relieve Nina who looks after the boys."

Despite the faux pas, Alex - who is pregnant with the couple's third child - revealed she relished spending the night alone with her partner. "But do you know what, it was still really nice to sit face to face," she added.

"When you're pregnant, food is the thing, isn't it. I can't have wine, where is the food?! I was literally starving. But it was very delicious and we kind of laughed about it, we walked home and ate it in the kitchen.

"You get a reminder that you can get caught up in the minutia of every day can't you? It was nice to sit and be just us – only for two hours – but it was really nice."

Alex shared this snap from her husband's recent birthday

Alex and Charlie have been married since 2015, and are already parents to sons Teddy, aged four, and Kit, aged two. This summer, they will be welcoming a little girl.

Asked about juggling motherhood with lockdown, Alex confessed it made her appreciate Charlie even more and described themselves as a "team".

"Oh, my goodness, we have literally had one date in a year and a quarter. To be honest though, I think we've grown closer during this pandemic," she revealed. "Before we were a bit like ships in the night and we did those date nights just to have face to face time and chat. But because we're spending a lot more time together, I think with couples, it's gone one way or another hasn't it?

"Some days, you know, there's quite a lot of tension, but on the whole we've learnt that we've had to work as a team more. We haven't had so much support from parents with the children. It's done us the world of good, to be honest."

Alex is working with Cadbury to raise awareness of sustainable life choices

Away from her home life and The One Show, Alex is working with Cadbury Cocoa Life and is leading the Cadbury Sofa Sessions uncovering what simple sustainable actions people can take every day to reduce their impact on the planet.

Of the campaign, she said: "I'm leading the Cadbury Sofa Sessions this month where I’ll be uncovering what simple sustainable actions people can take every day to reduce their impact on the planet. There are so many simple things that brands are already doing that we didn't even realise were making a difference on a daily basis.

"I didn't realise that by buying my favourite bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk, with the Cocoa Life logo, for the last nine years I have been making a choice which supports the livelihoods of thousands of cocoa farmers and their families as Cadbury chocolate is made with 100 per cent sustainably sourced cocoa through the industry leading Cocoa Life programme. Not only does Cadbury taste good but it does good!"

