Alex Jones shares glimpse of her 'dinky doughnut' with beautiful baby scan photo The star is due to give birth in August

The One Show's Alex Jones is due in only a few weeks, and the star delighted fans when she shared an adorable picture of her 'dinky doughnut'.

The star will be welcoming her third child, and first daughter, with husband Charlie Thomson. The couple are already parents to sons Teddy, four, and Kit, two.

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals she's pregnant with her third child

The presenter, who is now taking a break from the show, shared a clip of her walking to her scan appointment on her Instagram Stories.

"Morning," she said. "I'm really excited this morning because I'm going for a scan and it's always nice to check up on little miss and see how she's doing."

She added: "And miracle of miracles, I've remembered my notes. Third time, I should know right? But every time I forget the notes, so so far, it's a nice day. Happy Friday!"

The 44-year-old looked beautiful as she walked to her appointment in a lovely floral lavender top.

Once her scan was complete, she shared an adorable image of her unborn daughter, calling her "my dinky doughnut".

Alex shared a picture of the scan

The star had previously shared with fans glimpses of her baby scans, as she placed a series of three photos from a previous scan on the kitchen fridge.

"Hello 3rd trimester," she simply remarked on Instagram Stories.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Alex opened up about her pregnancy. "We're really excited. It was a huge surprise and the very best type of surprise," she said.

"We didn't see it coming and we're just embracing it and kind of bracing ourselves at the same time for what it will mean to have four… Four?! My brain's gone!"

On having a daughter, Alex added: "Oh delighted. I mean, neither of us said anything of the sort, we were like, 'Oh, it'll probably be three boys,' and you know, 'That will be nice'.

The Welsh presenter is already mum to two sons

"When we opened the email and it told us what sex the baby was - oh my god, we were ecstatic, 'Oh how lovely to have a little change'."

She added: "And a little girl! I hate to say it, but that has just been the icing on the cake. I do have this paranoia that have they actually checked properly?

"I keep asking when I go for these scans, 'Can you just check that it is a girl?' and they're like 'Yes, there's no penis,' and I'm, 'Ok.' But a tiny part of me is, 'What if I've told everyone it's a girl, and it's a boy!'"

