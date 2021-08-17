Grey's Anatomy star Kelly McCreary has shared some exciting news with fans by announcing she is pregnant with her first child!

The actress, who plays Dr. Maggie Pierce, took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she and husband Pete Chatmon are "thrilled" to be expanding their family.

MORE: Grey's Anatomy season 18 filming is officially underway - and this major character is returning

Posting a smiling image of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test, Kelly wrote: "Surprise! WE'RE HAVING A BABY!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Patrick Dempsey talks return to Grey's Anatomy

She added: "Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you!"

In another photo, Kelly and Pete both beamed at the camera, with the pregnant star showing off a fitting new accessory: a necklace reading "Hot Mama".

Director Pete shared Kelly's post on his own Instagram account, adding: "IT's My Favorite Monday Post Of All Time. So Excited To Grow Our Family And Add Dad To My Resume."

MORE: Ellen Pompeo makes candid confession about future on Grey's Anatomy

MORE: How you could be paid $1000 to watch Grey’s Anatomy

Kelly and Pete are expecting their first child

It wasn't long before Kelly's co-stars rushed to congratulate the star, with Ellen Pompeo – who plays Dr. Meredith Grey – leaving five clapping hands emojis in the comment section.

James Pickens, who plays Kelly's dad, Dr. Richard Webber, in the medical drama added a red heart emoji. Former co-star Sarah Drew – who played Dr. April Kepner – said: "I love you guys so much!!!!" followed by five red heart emojis.

Other fans also sent congratulatory messages, with one writing: "Congratulations beautiful mama!" A second said: "Wonderful news! Congratulations you guys."

Kelly shared the news in a sponsored post on Instagram

Kelly and Pete married in May 2019 after meeting on the set of Grey's Anatomy two years earlier.

Celebrating their anniversary in May, Kelly shared a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram, writing: "Two years down, [infinity sign emoji] to go. Happy Anniversary, my baby, my love, my favorite person, the best decision I've ever made in my whole entire life, @petechatmon."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.